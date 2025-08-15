"We will fight a Karbala battle if necessary": Sheikh Naim Qassem

As long as the Israeli enemy's aggression and attacks continue, the resistance will not surrender its weapons, the Hezbollah chief said, adding that the Resistance would fight a Karbala battle if necessary.

Addresses crowds on Arbaeen, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said, "We are on the path of salvation, thanks to the jihad and revolution of Imam Hussein (a.s.) People at every milestone have to choose either to be with Imam Hussein (a.s.) or to be with Yazid."

"In living memory, our choice is to stand with the Hussein of our era, represented by the contributions and stances of Imam Khomeini, followed by Imam Khamenei," he stressed.

"Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah walked the same path of Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei. We are for the liberation of Palestine and against the Yazid of the era represented by the US and Israeli tyrants. The Resistance today is an outgrowth of Karbala."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qassem stressed that the 2006 victory was one of the blessings of Mohammadi-Alawite support "because Allah helped us despite the large number of the enemy." "The 2006 victory deterred the enemy for 17 years and prevented it from launching an aggression for fear of the Resistance."

The Islamic Republic is still on our side and will remain so, just as the flag of resistance will remain raised, he continued.

" Resistance needs no warrants, there is no Lebanese sovereignty without the Resistance, which prevents Israeli invasion and settlements. We must ask those who don’t resist, “where have you been on the Israeli aggression and occupation?” The Resistance facilitated the deployment of the Lebanese Army in South Lebanon."

"This Lebanese Government implements the US-Israeli order to end the Resistance. The Government should have extended its control and expelled the Israelis from Lebanon. The Lebanese Government's decision on August 5th was to strip the Resistance, the people, and Lebanon of their defensive weapons during the aggression. This government serves the Israeli scheme. Is the Government happy with Netanyahu’s praise for its decision? It’s the government’s duty to build the country rather than handing it over to the Israeli and US enemies."

"The Government made a dangerous decision that violated coexistence and exposed the country to a major crisis. The Lebanese Government bears full responsibility for any internal strife and for abandoning its duty to defend the land of Lebanon."

"The Resistance will never surrender its weapons while the aggression continues, we’ll fight a Karbala battle if necessary and we are confident that we’ll be victorious. Either Lebanon stands and we stand united or events will erupt beyond anyone’s control, and you alone will bear the responsibility."