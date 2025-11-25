Araqchi: Confronting U.S. unilateralism requires global responsibility

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized that confronting the United States’ unilateral policies requires responsibility and effective action from all governments and nations.

Araqchi made the comments during a meeting in Muscat, Oman, with David Harland, the executive director of the Geneva-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, along with three senior officials from the organization.

According to IRNA, the discussion focused on key global issues, particularly U.S. unilateralism and ongoing Israeli aggression—both of which, Araqchi noted, undermine international peace and security and violate international law as well as the core principles of the United Nations Charter.

He stressed that countering such policies demands collective resolve and decisive steps to preserve the accomplishments of human civilization and uphold peace and the rule of law.

Harland, for his part, underlined the need to strengthen diplomacy, calling it the only effective instrument for peacebuilding and resolving conflicts.

