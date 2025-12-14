Ghana deports three Israeli nationals in reciprocal move

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government of Ghana has deported three Israeli nationals in direct response to the deportation of Ghanaian citizens at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport.

The decision sends a clear diplomatic signal that Ghana is prepared to take reciprocal action to defend the dignity and rights of its citizens.

According to officials, the three Israelis arrived in Ghana earlier today and were subsequently deported. The Israeli Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Accra was summoned for urgent consultations, as the ambassador is currently out of the country.

Earlier reports indicated that seven Ghanaian travelers were detained in Israel, with three later deported.

In a statement, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized: “Ghana deeply values its relations with all friendly countries and expects its citizens to be treated with dignity and respect, just as other governments expect Ghana to treat their nationals.”

......................

End/ 257