Ghana’s President Mahama condemns Gaza war, calls for global recognition of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has strongly condemned the ongoing war in Gaza, urged wider international recognition of Palestine, and criticized both the United Nations and the United States after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was denied a visa to attend the 80th UN General Assembly.

Addressing world leaders at the UN summit in New York, Ghanaian President John Mahama called the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza “intolerable and inhumane,” urging an immediate end to the war.

He said Palestinians had endured decades of injustice, displacement, and siege, stressing that the global community cannot remain silent in the face of “systematic crimes against civilians.”

Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s recognition of the State of Palestine, which has been in place since 1988, and urged other nations to follow suit, stating, “Recognition is not symbolic, it is the pathway to peace and justice.”

The Ghanaian leader criticized the United States, as the host of the UN headquarters, for refusing to grant Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa to attend the summit, warning that such actions undermine the UN’s credibility as a platform for equal representation of nations.

He said the UN has been “playing hide and seek with language” in its statements on Gaza, saying that weak statements and a lack of decisive action have emboldened aggressors while leaving millions of innocent Palestinians to suffer.

Mahama concluded by urging the UN to reform itself to remain relevant, emphasizing that justice for Palestine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza are essential steps to restoring global peace and credibility.

...................

End/ 257