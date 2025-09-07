Candlelight vigil in Accra honors over 200 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), in collaboration with the Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG), held a solemn candlelight protest in Accra to commemorate more than 200 Palestinian journalists reportedly killed by Israeli forces over the past two years.

According to Iran Press, the vigil, attended by activists, students, journalists, and civil society organizations, served as a powerful tribute to media workers who lost their lives while covering the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Participants lit candles and observed moments of silence, underscoring the growing global solidarity with Palestinian journalists and the broader struggle for press freedom in conflict zones.

Speaking at the event, Lyla Adwan-Kamara of the BDS Movement in Ghana condemned Israel’s use of the “double tap” strike tactic, which she said deliberately targets rescue efforts and has resulted in the deaths of journalists and critically ill patients. “This was a strike on hospitals, which is a war crime,” she stated.

Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdul Fatah Ahmed Khalil Alsattar, expressed gratitude to former President John Mahama and the Ghanaian people for their unwavering support. “Israel killing journalists means they want to kill the truth,” he said, calling for international accountability.

Kwesi Pratt, a leading figure in SMG, reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to the Palestinian cause. “Whatever happens, Palestine will be free. We, the journalists and people of Ghana, stand solidly with Palestine,” he declared.

The protest concluded peacefully, with organizers pledging to continue advocacy efforts aimed at defending press freedom and exposing media repression in Gaza. Future actions are expected to amplify calls for justice and uphold the rights of journalists working in conflict zones.

