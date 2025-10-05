Photos: Holy Abbas Shrine Honored 50 Students for Mastering Quranic Recitation in Three-Month Program
The Scientific Quranic Complex at the Holy Abbas Shrine, represented by the Quran Institute in the Hindiya branch, concluded the third edition of its project “Our Young Reciters.” The program involved 50 students who mastered Quranic recitation over a three-month period through a comprehensive curriculum designed to refine their skills and enhance their reading and recitation abilities.
5 October 2025 - 13:15
