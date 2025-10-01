General Representative of Supreme Religious Authority; Sayed Jawad al-Shahristani, visits Al-Abbas Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Deputy of the Supreme Religious Authority, Sayed Jawad al-Shahristani, visited the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.

He was received by the Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, Sayed Mustafa Murtadha Aal Dia-Uddin, his deputy, and the members of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and the servants of the holy shrine.

Sayed Jawad al-Shahrastani performed the Ziyarat and prayer rituals at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).



