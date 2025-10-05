Medical Affairs of Al-Abbas shrine provides its services to visitors on Thursday nights

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to provide its health, medical, and therapeutic services to the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on the blessed eves of Friday.

These services are provided through two main centres for men and women, namely: the Al-Siddiqah Al-Tahirah Centre and the Umm Al-Baneen Centre (peace be upon them), which are affiliated with the department and operate around the clock to meet the needs of the visitors.

The provided services include treating cases of high or low blood pressure and diabetes, performing minor surgical interventions, conducting ECGs for all ages, in addition to various medical examinations, dispensing medications, and offering all forms of healthcare, all of which are provided for free.

The department relies on an organised schedule to attract volunteer medical teams to the two centres, especially on Thursdays and Fridays. This week, more than 50 male and female volunteers from the provinces of Najaf Ashraf and Babylon participated.