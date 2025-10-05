Sayed Al-Safi conducts a tour of projects of Kafeel Museum building and large Bab Al-Qibla courtyard (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, conducted a tour of the projects of the al-Kafeel Museum of Rare Manuscripts and the Grand Bab Al-Qibla Courtyard to review the progress of the work on them.

Accompanying his eminence Senior Official on his tour was the head of the engineering projects department at the holy shrine, Engineer Dia Majid Al-Saegh.

Al-Saegh said that "the project of the large Courtyard and basement of the Bab al-Qibla is achieving advanced completion rates, in one of the largest horizontal expansion projects of the holy shrine in Karbala, which extends from the Bab al-Qibla of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to Al-Jumhuriya Street, over a distance of approximately 350 meters and a width of 40 meters."

He added that "the project includes the construction of an underground vault with an area of ten thousand square meters, and a large courtyard above ground that includes several arcades, with an area of approximately fifteen thousand square meters, while preserving the architectural character and uniqueness of the old city."

He explained that "the final design of the project was approved under the guidance of the Senior Official of the holy shrine, His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, as it includes iwans designed architecturally to resemble the design of the courtyard of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him). Behind it, there are covered and air-conditioned markets extending 200 meters on each side, directly connecting to the historical markets in the old city, such as the Saffarin Market, Bab Al-Khan Market, and Al-Alawi Market."

Al-Sa'egh confirmed that "the project included complex construction works, including the treatment of rainwater and sewage networks and basic services in collaboration with the Kufa Governorate departments, in addition to completing the crypt work and protecting it from collapses, and finishing the concrete structures on the northern and southern sides," pointing out that "the work on the Karbala tile and marble in the ceilings of the Iwans has been completed, with the completion rate in this phase reaching about 40% of the decorative and supplementary works."

As for the project of the Al-Kafeel Museum building, which is being executed over an area of four thousand square meters at the beginning of Al-Jumhuriya Street from the southern side of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), it consists of six floors, and the completion rate of the basement and the structural framework on the first floor has reached advanced stages.

The project is considered one of the pioneering works in terms of location and services, as it will include a lighthouse with a height of 80 meters, forming a distinctive architectural landmark. The interior will be equipped with a panoramic design, providing a unique visual experience for visitors.

The implementation of the two projects is overseen by the Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine. The work has been divided into three phases to ensure its continuity without affecting the flow of visitors. This comes as part of the shrine's efforts to develop its services and provide a suitable and safe environment for visitors by creating modern underground spaces that meet their various needs.



