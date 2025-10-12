Photos: 4th edition of “Ambassador’s Buds” Quran Memorization Competition at Grand Mosque of Kufa

The fourth edition of the “Ambassador’s Buds” Quran Memorization Competition has launched at the Grand Mosque of Kufa with wide participation. Held in the sacred atmosphere of the Grand Mosque of Kufa and its affiliated shrines, the competition is organized by the Quran House to encourage young participants to memorize the Book of Allah and reflect on its verses. The competition includes various levels: memorization of one part, three parts, five parts, ten parts, and twenty parts of the Holy Quran.