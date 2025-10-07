Al-Abbas Shrine Launches Jurisprudential Course for Staff (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Religious Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has launched a new jurisprudential and doctrinal course for its members, as part of a broader educational initiative aimed at elevating their religious and intellectual proficiency.

Sheikh Adel Al-Wakeel, assistant to the head of the department, stated that “these weekly courses are held under the title ‘Al-Sadeq Al-Ameen – peace be upon him,’ and are designed to enhance religious awareness among participants through a structured training program based on the book ‘Al-Mu’een,’ which serves as a core reference.”

He added that “more than 200 participants from various departments of the holy shrine are enrolled in the course, receiving theoretical instruction in Islamic beliefs and worship rulings, alongside practical training in proper methods of ablution, full-body washing, and dry ablution.”

Al-Wakeel emphasized that the “Al-Sadeq Al-Ameen Course Series” was created to strengthen religious identity and commitment, and continues through a gradual program that addresses both the academic and practical needs of the attendees.

