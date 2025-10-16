Czech ambassador to Iraq praises projects of Al-Abbas Shrine and their architectural development (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Iraq, Mr. Jan Schnaidov, praised the projects of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and their urban development.

This came during his visit to the holy shrine, where he met with its Secretary-General, sayed Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin, in the presence of its board member, Mr. Kadhem Abada, the director of the office of its Senior Official, Mr. Jawad Al-Hasnawi, and several department officials.

Mr. Shnaidov said, "He is impressed by the reconstruction and development he has seen at the Al-Abbas's (p) Shrine," pointing out "the Czech Republic's keenness to enhance cooperation with Iraq and its holy shrines."

He added that "the projects of the holy shrine, such as universities, schools, and others, deserve praise for their quality and seriousness," expressing his "desire for his country to have a partnership in developing these projects."



/129