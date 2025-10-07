Al-Abbas Shrine concludes activities of first Fatimi Council for youth (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine concluded the activities of the first Fatimi Council for young adolescents, which was held in cooperation with the Al-Ayn Social Care Foundation in the province of Babylon.

The director of the Sayed al-Ma'a Educational and Cultural Complex, affiliated with the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department at the Holy Shrine, Mr. Muhannad al-Barak, said: "The department held the first edition of the Fatimi Council Festival in honour of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) for a number of boys and girls. The festival included various activities, such as Quran recitation, a cultural lecture, a children's book fair, an animation film screening, and an art exhibition for young people."

He added that "the festival was held for a number of young people aged 7 to 15 years over two consecutive days, with the first day dedicated to boys and the second to girls. At the end of the event, gifts and magazines published by the holy shrine were distributed to the children and the attendees."

For his part, the director of the Al-Ain Social Care Foundation/ Babel branch, Mr. Alaa Saeed Hussein, explained that "the council included most of the foundation's orphans and is a first step aimed at introducing the thought of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) and her oppression, recalling her sacrifices, and emulating her; due to her prominent role in spreading Islam."



