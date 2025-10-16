Home News Service Pictures Photos: Al-Abbas Shrine Digitizes Nearly One Million Manuscript Images 16 October 2025 - 10:26 News ID: 1739224 Source: Al-Kafeel News related Specialized Library at Al-Abbas Shrine Houses 6,500 Rare Catalogues Czech ambassador to Iraq praises projects of Al-Abbas Shrine and their architectural development (+Photos) Crowds of visitors commemorate late Thursday night at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos) Visitors perform rituals of reciting Dua al-Nudbah at al-Abbas holy shrine (+Photos) Restoration and installation of Qibla Gate continues at Al-Abbas Holy Shrine (+Photos)
Your Comment