Visitors perform rituals of reciting Dua al-Nudbah at al-Abbas holy shrine (+Photos)

11 October 2025 - 11:14
Source: Al-Kafeel News
The courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the recitation of the Dua al-Nudbah this Friday morning, attended by a gathering of visitors.

The prayer recitation ceremony was performed in a worshipful and spiritual atmosphere, with the participation of a group of visitors to Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on creating the appropriate atmosphere for this devotional event by providing prayer books, organising worship areas, and offering the necessary services to the visitors.

