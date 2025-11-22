Crowds of visitors participate in reciting Du'a al-Nudbah at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the recitation of the Du'a al-Nudbah with the participation of a large number of visitors.

The ceremony for reciting the blessed supplication was held in a worshipful and spiritual atmosphere, with the participation of several visitors to the holy shrine.

The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine work every week to prepare the appropriate conditions for this devotional event by providing prayer books, designating worship areas, perfuming the place, in addition to other services.



