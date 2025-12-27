Photos: Du'a al-Nudbah recited at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas

On Friday morning, the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) hosted the recitation of Du'a al-Nudbah, attended by groups of visitors. The ceremony took place in a deeply spiritual atmosphere, with pilgrims visiting Imam al-Hussayn and Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them). The Holy Shrine facilitated the event by providing prayer books, organizing worship spaces, and offering services to ensure a devotional environment.