Visitors recite Du'a al-Nudbah at courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas shrine (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the recitation of the Dua al-Nudbah, coinciding with the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household).

The ceremonies were held in a worshipful and spiritual atmosphere, with the participation of a group of visitors to the holy shrine.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on creating the appropriate atmosphere for this devotional event by providing prayer books, organising worship areas, and offering necessary services to the visitors.



