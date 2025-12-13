Birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra held in Nouakchott, Mauritania (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commemoration ceremony of Hazrat Fatimah al-Zahra’s (s.a.) birth anniversary was held in the capital city of Mauritania, attended by a group of Shi‘a and devotees of the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

In his address at the celebration, Sheikh Muhammad Fall congratulated the gathering on this auspicious birth and described the guardianship of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) as a divine provision and a source of gratitude. He elaborated on the virtues and profound knowledge of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (s.a.), noting that the Sermon of Fadak remains a manifest truth despite the efforts of “pseudo-scholars” and hypocrites to obscure it.

He directed his words especially to the youth, emphasizing that love for the Prophet and his family is the only assured path to salvation. He further described the AhlulBayt (a.s.) as a secure refuge for those who seek to hold fast to them, stating that the mark of faith is love for them, while the mark of hypocrisy is enmity toward them.

The ceremony concluded with the recitation of verses extolling the virtues of the AhlulBayt (a.s.).