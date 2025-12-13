Photos: Closing Ceremony of 15th Allameh Helli, 4th Seminary Professors Festivals in Isfahan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The closing ceremony of the 15th provincial Allameh Helli Festival and the 4th Seminary Professors Festival of Isfahan was held on Thursday morning, December 11, 2025, at the Sadr Bazaar Seminary in Isfahan. The event coincided with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (s.a.) and featured a speech by Ayatollah Shabzendedar, member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom and Secretary of the Supreme Council of Seminaries, along with the presence of numerous professors, students, and seminary researchers.