Sunni Scholar Calls for Unity in Webinar on Iran’s Role in Fight Against Zionist Regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the second international webinar titled “Islamic Iran: The Front of Islamic Honour Against the Zionist Regime,” organized by the Global Qadmun Assembly, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Mufti Muhammad Dawood, President of the United Ulama Mohaj Mahaaz Karachi, Pakistan, delivered a powerful speech.

He said: “Today, more than ever, the Muslim Ummah needs awakening, unity, and a return to the teachings of the Qur’an and Sunnah.”

Quoting the verse of the Holy Qur’an: “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided”, and the sayings of the Prophet about Muslim brotherhood and being one body, he stressed that remaining silent in the face of oppression is itself participation in sin. Muslims must not stay indifferent to the crimes of the Zionist regime.

Criticizing many rulers of Islamic countries, he said: “While the enemies of Islam – Jews, Christians, and others – are united against Muslims, many leaders of Muslim countries are deep in the sleep of negligence and busy pleasing the arrogant world powers. Yet the Qur’an commands us: ‘Prepare against them whatever power you can’.”

Speaking about the tragic situation in Gaza, he added: “In the land that was the cradle of prophets, calling the Adhan has become a crime today, and entire cities and villages lie in ruins. The silence of many Muslim rulers makes them partners in this crime.”

Emphasizing the urgent need for unity in the Muslim world, Mufti Dawood said: “If Iran and Pakistan stand united and spread the message of unity from pulpits, prayer niches, seminaries, and universities, no global power will be able to confront them. The 14-century-old sectarian differences should remain confined to books. Muslims must focus only on common beliefs and sacred values.”

He concluded: “A Muslim must feel the pain of another Muslim as his own. If the Islamic Ummah truly lives by the philosophy of unity, no enemy – whether Jew, Christian, Hindu, or anyone else – will ever have the strength to stand against it.”