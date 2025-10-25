Sunni Scholar Urges Urgent Islamic Action to Counter Zionist Threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Mahmoud Khoshkhabar, Director of Imam Shafi'i Religious Assembly emphasized that the continued occupation of Jerusalem and the suffering of its people reflect a moral and religious crisis that demands decisive response.



“For over 70 years, the people of Jerusalem have been killed, their homes destroyed, and their access to food, water, and medicine blocked,” he said. “Can those who support such crimes—even if they call themselves Muslims—truly be considered human?”



A Call to Wake from Complacency



Sheikh Khoshkhabar condemned the silence and complicity of certain regional leaders, attributing the unchecked aggression of Israel and its allies to the inaction or shared interests of some Muslim rulers.



“Oppression will not last,” he warned. “And those who aid the oppressors will perish alongside them.”



He cited verses from the Qur’an to underscore the religious duty of Muslims to defend their faith and resist injustice, including: “If you help Allah, He will help you” (Surah Muhammad)؛ “Go forth, whether light or heavy, and strive with your wealth and lives in the cause of Allah” (Surah At-Tawbah).



Strategic Unity Against Regional Destabilization



Sheikh Khoshkhabar described current Zionist-American strategies as attempts to escape the consequences of their own crimes, including genocide and regional destabilization. He urged Muslim nations to form a united front—particularly alongside Iran—to resist these efforts and shape the future of the region in favor of justice and sovereignty.



“Islam and Muslims are in danger,” he concluded. “If we do not act urgently, we may face irreversible consequences. Let us hope the Islamic countries stand together as one hand against the blood-stained hands of the Zionists.”



