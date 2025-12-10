Iranian Sunni Scholar: Unity Is Key to Defeating Enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Mustafa Nouri, the Friday prayer leader of Gullahdar in Fars Province, Iran emphasized that repeating the message of unity is vital, as enemies exploit negligence and unattended gaps to spread discord and division.

Sheikh Nouri praised the efforts of prominent scholars and virtuous figures in strengthening unity within the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating: “Unity and rapprochement foster friendship and closeness, while division and discord create distance and estrangement. A space filled with love, kindness, equality, and affection is embraced by Muslims, unlike one marked by quarrel, hypocrisy, division, and conflict.”

He continued: “Therefore, believers—both men and women—and all those seeking tranquility free from turmoil must raise the call of unity and friendship, so that the Ummah does not fall into chaos and anxiety. The path of unity can erase many distractions and fears troubling the hearts of the Islamic Ummah.”

The Sunni scholar stressed: “Scholars, leaders, and religious figures, whether Sunni or Shia, must consistently emphasize unity. Repetition of this message is essential, because enemies take advantage of negligence and unattended openings to create division and discord.”

He warned: “If someone, due to extremism or misunderstanding, echoes the enemies’ agenda, they spread violence and division. Islam forbids this, as the independence, strength, and honor of Muslims reach their peak under the shade of unity. Unity can solve the problems of the Ummah and reinforce brotherhood and fraternity.”

In conclusion, Sheikh Nouri highlighted: “For decades, Iran has steadfastly pursued the path of unity, holding meetings with scholars of both traditions and achieving positive outcomes. Today, unity has become part of the daily life of the Iranian nation, enabling the country to act cohesively and united in the face of enemies.”

/129