EU Ambassador to Iraq Meets with Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Najafi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ambassador of the European Union to Iraq, Klemens Semtner, accompanied by a diplomatic delegation, met with Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir al-Najafi, one of the highest-ranking Shia clerics, in Najaf Ashraf. The meeting focused on recent regional developments and a range of international humanitarian issues.

During the discussion, Ayatollah Bashir Najafi emphasized the importance of diplomatic missions fulfilling their responsibilities effectively.

He called on European Union representatives to play a meaningful and real role in serving the people and public interests of the nations they engage with.

The Ayatollah also stressed the necessity for the EU to take an active role in improving conditions in Iraq, particularly in the economic, educational, and social sectors.

He highlighted that international cooperation must be based on a thorough understanding of the community's needs, while also respecting local values and capacities.

In response, the EU Ambassador provided a report on the Union's activities in Iraq, outlining the EU’s commitment to prioritizing stability, sustainable development, and the enhancement of public welfare in Iraq.

He also emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation with religious and social institutions, describing it as a key aspect of the EU's diplomatic approach.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to Ayatollah Bashir Najafi for his time and for welcoming the delegation.