Ayatollah Milani, enduring model of scholarship, spirituality

AhlulBayt News Agency: A commemoration congress has been scheduled for December 25 in Mashhad to mark the 50th anniversary of Ayat. Milani’s passing, highlighting his scientific, social, and political legacy.

Speaking in the news briefing session of the congress, Hoj. Ali Khayyat, the Director of Khorasan Province seminaries emphasized that contemporary society is in greater need than ever of authentic scholarly role models.

“Ayat. Mohammad Hadi Milani is a complete and inspiring figure whose scientific, ethical, social, and political dimensions make him a model for today, especially for the younger generation”, the director described.

Hoj. Ali Khayyat, also a member of the policy council for the congress, noted the ancient roots of the Khorasan seminary, dating back to the early centuries of Islam.

“Ayat. Milani played a vital role in elevating the seminary after his migration to Mashhad, and was influential in scholarship, social engagement, and political action, including responses to Imam Khomeini’s exile” he highlighted.

Also speaking in the session, Dr. Ahad Faramarz Qaramaleki, head of the Islamic Research Foundation of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR), described the congress as honoring a civilizational asset of Islam.

“The late Ayat. Milani was an excellent figure in jurisprudence, principles, and Quranic exegesis, his training of outstanding students, and his enduring scholarly works”, he noted.

Preparations for the congress took nearly a year, with a policy council formed from AQR, universities, and Islamic centers.

Seven scientific sessions have already been held in Mashhad, Tabriz, and Karbala, producing 33 academic papers and 12 published books based on Milani’s lessons and intellectual foundations.

The opening ceremony, on December 25, will feature a 23 minute video message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and a written message from Ayat. Sobhani, a Shia grand cleric.

Five specialized lectures will follow, with speakers from seminaries in Qom and Najaf and universities including Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.

These sessions will address jurisprudence and principles, educational reform, and Milani’s social and political life. Ayat. Seyed Ebrahim Alamolhoda, Milani’s most prominent student, will deliver a keynote lecture.

Side programs include a book exhibition, unveiling of Milani’s manuscripts transcribed by his students, display of historical documents and photographs, and a short ceremony at his grave in Imam Reza shrine.

According to Hoj. Mehdi Shariatitabar, the scientific secretary of the congress, “Honoring Milani is not only commemorating a jurist but celebrating a civilizational figure whose legacy in scholarship and spirituality shaped Shia thought”.



“The congress aims to create lasting scholarly discourse on Milani’s heritage, continuing beyond the event itself”, he concluded.

