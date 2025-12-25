Congress honoring Ayatollah Milani opens in Mashhad with Leader’s message

AhlulBayt News Agency: A congress marking the 50th anniversary of the passing of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hadi Milani opened on Thursday in Mashhad with a message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speakers at the congress include Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, head of Iran’s seminaries; Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Leader’s representative in Khorasan Razavi; Ayatollah Ahmad Marvi, custodian of Astan Quds Razavi; and Ayatollah Mohammad Mehdi Shab-Zendeh-Dar, a member of the Constitutional Council.

The congress, which is being held at the Quds Hall of the holy shrine of Imam Reza, will continue later on Thursday with specialized sessions.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hadi Milani was born in 1895 in Najaf and was a leading source of emulation of his time. He passed away in August 1975 and was buried at the Imam Reza shrine.

