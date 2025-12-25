Imam Khamenei: Ayatollah Milani truly revived Mashhad seminary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has described the late Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hadi Milani as a truly multifaceted figure in spiritual, moral, scholarly, and socio-political terms, stressing that he “really was the reviver of the Mashhad seminary.”

Members of the organizing committee of the congress commemorating Grand Ayatollah Milani met with the Leader at Imam Khomeini Complex on Thursday.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed appreciation for holding the congress and reiterated that Ayatollah Milani was a comprehensive personality in “spiritual,” “moral,” “scientific,” and “social and political” dimensions, emphasizing that the Mashhad seminary owes its revival to him.

The Leader described Ayatollah Milani, on a personal level, as distinguished, dignified, and composed, while also humble, loyal to friends, and endowed with spiritual sensitivity and a taste for poetry.

He added that, academically, the late cleric was “a great mulla” who benefited from teachers such as the late Mirza Naeini and the late Sheikh Mohammad Hossein Esfahani, was articulate in “teaching and scholarly debate,” and trained capable seminarians.

Ayatollah Khamenei cited Ayatollah Milani’s spiritual discipline as another defining trait and, referring to his presence in the social and political developments of the time, said that during the early years of the struggle in the early 1960s, “Mr. Milani was truly one of the pillars of the Islamic movement.”

He noted that Ayatollah Milani’s trip to Tehran with other scholars following Imam Khomeini’s arrest exemplified his effective political engagement.

The Leader also pointed to Ayatollah Milani’s strong and measured statements in support of the Islamic movement, adding that his letter backing Imam Khomeini after the Imam’s exile to Turkey is “a historical document.”

He stressed that while the prominent cleric maintained relations with various political figures and groups, he firmly avoided affiliation with any specific political current.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that the congress would help introduce the different dimensions of Ayatollah Milani’s personality to the public.

