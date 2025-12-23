Shia Ulema Council and Zahra Academy Deliver Aid to Flood Victims in Bahawalpur, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a display of solidarity and humanitarian support, 500 flood-affected families across several areas of Bahawalpur were provided with essential food supplies and necessities by the Shia Ulema Council and Zahra Academy Pakistan.

The aid distribution, which took place in areas such as Basti Balochaan Lal Sohanra, Basti Sehlaan, Jalalabad, Lalpir, Jhoke Wadhail, Basti Gorda, Kot Dadoo Ghulo, Basti Balochaan, and Basti Mohana, transcended sectarian lines, ensuring that help reached those in need regardless of their religious or sectarian background.

The relief efforts were carried out under the guidance of Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan.

In addition to food and supplies, Allama Naqvi’s message of solidarity and support was shared with the affected communities.

The initiative garnered appreciation from local religious leaders, community elders, and residents, who expressed heartfelt gratitude for the timely assistance.

They thanked Allama Naqvi, Dr. Shabbir Hassan Mithmi, and the volunteers from both the Shia Ulema Council and Zahra (S) Academy for their unwavering commitment to the welfare of the flood victims.

The beneficiaries also prayed for the continued success of the efforts, acknowledging the impact of the humanitarian work on their recovery process in the aftermath of the devastating floods.