Hamas calls on international community to act against Israeli settlement plans

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abdul Rahman Shadid, a leader in the Hamas movement, confirmed that the Zionist occupation’s decision to confiscate more than 150 dunams of land in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, is a continuation of a “systematic robbery” policy aimed at implementing annexation and displacement plans in the West Bank.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Shadid explained that this measure is part of a comprehensive settlement plan to isolate Palestinian villages and depopulate them by suffocating them with settlements and bypass roads, describing these policies as a “full-fledged war crime.”

The movement’s leader called on the international community to move beyond formal statements of condemnation and take actual steps to stop settlement expansion. He also urged the Palestinian people to strengthen their steadfastness and activate all means of resistance to thwart these plans and protect the land.

