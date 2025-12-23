Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan: To Establish Peace in Gaza, Israel Must be Removed

AhlulBayt News Agency: During his speech in Lahore, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, stated that the entire Muslim Ummah stands with the Palestinians and that Hamas should be recognized worldwide.

He also criticized Muslim rulers for failing to protect the interests of their people.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman emphasized that Israel's state can never be recognized and that Muslim leaders are not safeguarding the welfare of their people.

He further stated that Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Muslim world and that the resources of the world are monopolized by a few individuals.

He expressed full support for Hamas, stating that Israel repeatedly violates peace agreements, and for peace to be established in Gaza, Israel must be removed from there.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the youth in Bangladesh, particularly honoring the martyrdom of Usman Hadi.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the youth in Bangladesh and emphasized the need for a revolution based on justice and fairness.