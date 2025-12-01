Son of Senior Hamas Official Killed in Rafah Siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: Family sources confirmed the death of Abdullah Hamad, son of senior Hamas official and negotiation delegation member Ghazi Hamad, after being besieged for months with a group of fighters in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

His brother, Mohammed Hamad, also confirmed the news, stating: “My beloved, the light of my heart, Abdullah, has become a martyr. He departed bravely, without fleeing, under siege and in combat inside the tunnels of Rafah. He met the Almighty with contentment and faith.”

In recent days, Israeli forces have claimed responsibility for assassinating several fighters who were reportedly trapped in Rafah’s tunnels and had lost communication with the outside world since the ceasefire on October 10.

Several sons of senior Hamas leaders have been killed while participating in resistance operations against Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing genocidal war.

/129