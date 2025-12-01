- Israeli Army Committed 591 Ceasefire Violations in Gaza since October 10

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) reported that the Israeli occupation army committed 591 documented violations of the ceasefire agreement between October 10 and November 29, 2025.

In a statement released on Sunday, GMO said these violations included attacks that killed 357 civilians — mostly children, women, and the elderly — and injured 903 others.

GMO further noted that 38 citizens were kidnapped by Israeli forces from Gaza during the reporting period.

The office stressed that these ongoing violations demonstrate “the occupation’s intent to undermine the ceasefire agreement and impose a new reality on the ground through bloodshed, creating a situation that threatens Gaza’s security and stability.”

