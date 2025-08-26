Indian University Students Rally in Solidarity With Palestine

Nearly 100 students gathered at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Sabarmati T-Point on Thursday evening in a show of solidarity with Palestine, as tensions in Gaza continue to draw global concern. The event, organized by the student collective JNU for Palestine, called for recognition of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and condemned what participants described as “Israeli occupation, the weaponization of starvation, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

The meeting opened with a speech by noted academic Prof. Nivedita Menon, who declared: “Palestine belongs to Palestinians, and Israel is an apartheid state.” She denounced attempts to “erase an entire people,” urging students to raise their voices: “They are destroying the Palestinian nation. We must carry their flags and speak for them.”

Students held banners reading “JNU for Palestine” and “Spirit of Palestine,” as chants of resistance echoed across the campus. Organizers said the gathering was part of a broader campaign to build awareness and solidarity across Indian universities in support of Palestinians.