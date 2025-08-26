Gaza famine kills 300 Palestinians, including 117 children

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 11 Palestinians, including two children, died in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition caused by Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

With these latest fatalities, the total number of Palestinians who have died from hunger and malnutrition has reached 300, including 117 children.

On Sunday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned of worsening famine in Gaza, describing the situation as “hell unfolding in all its forms.”

In a post on X, Lazzarini stated that famine is the latest disaster inflicted on Palestinians, emphasizing that the global promise of “never again” is being deliberately violated. He added that “denial is the ugliest form of dehumanization.”

Lazzarini urged Israeli occupation forces to stop spreading misinformation, allow humanitarian groups to deliver aid freely, and permit international journalists to report independently from Gaza.

On Friday, the United Nations and global experts officially declared a large-scale famine in Gaza—the first such declaration in the Middle East.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), famine has been confirmed in Gaza governorate and is expected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis by the end of September.

The IPC’s findings show that over 500,000 people in Gaza are already living in “catastrophic” conditions, classified as Phase 5—the highest level of food insecurity marked by extreme hunger, death, and severe malnutrition.

An additional 1.07 million people, or 54% of Gaza’s population, are experiencing Phase 4 “emergency” food insecurity, while 396,000 people (20%) are in Phase 3 “crisis” conditions.

The IPC is a global initiative led by UN agencies, regional bodies, and humanitarian organizations. It uses a five-level scale to measure food insecurity, with famine representing the most severe classification.

/129