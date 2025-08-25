Israeli forces destroy 1,000 buildings in Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza has issued an urgent warning that Israeli occupation forces are intensifying airstrikes on Gaza City, rendering all areas of the Strip unsafe.

Major Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defense, reported that more than 1,000 buildings have been completely destroyed in the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods since August 6.

He stressed that Civil Defense teams are unable to recover hundreds of bodies trapped under rubble due to ongoing bombardments and a severe shortage of resources.

Basal stated, “We continue to receive desperate calls about missing persons, the wounded, and the martyred in Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra, but our rescue teams cannot reach them because of relentless shelling and extreme danger.”

He also expressed deep concern over the continued Israeli incursion into Gaza City, warning that rescue teams are overwhelmed and unable to respond to the escalating attacks.

Basal concluded by saying, “There are no safe zones in Gaza, whether in the north or south. Civilians are being bombed in their homes, shelters, and even displacement tents.”

Israeli occupation forces have intensified their assaults on Gaza City neighborhoods, especially Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra, while also escalating attacks in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Medical sources confirmed that at least 52 Palestinians were killed since dawn, including two infants who died from severe malnutrition and lack of baby formula.

This marks the 688th day of Israel’s war on Gaza, described by many as genocidal, involving massacres, ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, and a starvation campaign that has claimed lives due to acute malnutrition.

