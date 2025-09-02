Sunni Cleric: Five Schools of Islamic Thought are Like Five Fingers of a Single Hand

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his article, Karimi stated that the five recognized schools of thought—Hanafi, Ja'fari, Shafi'i, Maliki, and Hanbali—all share the same core principles of faith, including monotheism (Tawhid), prophecy (Nubuwwah), and the afterlife (Ma'ad).He noted that their differences lie only in minor, secondary matters of religious law and interpretation.

He emphasized that these different viewpoints should be seen as a source of strength rather than conflict. He drew an analogy, stating that the five schools are like the five fingers of a single hand: although they may look different, they share a common root. He warned that an injury or insult to one would harm them all.

Karimi urged Muslims to embrace their diversity, comparing it to the beautiful colors of a rainbow. He stressed that while diversity is a sign of God's will, conflict is a desire of Satan.

He concluded his article with a powerful call for Muslims of every school, color, and race to protect their faith through unity and religious cohesion.