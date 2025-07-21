Ansarullah Leader: Israeli-enforced starvation in Gaza ‘shameful disgrace’ to Arab, Muslim world

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has strongly denounced the world's Arab and Muslim states for their failure to respond effectively to the Israeli regime’s deliberate starvation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“What the Palestinian people in Gaza are enduring is a horrific tragedy. Children are dying daily from hunger — this is the worst stage of starvation,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said during a speech on Sunday.

The Yemeni official blasted the broader Muslim world for its passivity amid the situation, saying, “Many in Gaza are suffering extreme hunger while surrounded by hundreds of millions of Arabs and two billion Muslims watching helplessly -- as if they were a paralyzed nation.”

He slammed the Arab and Muslim world for its “absence of honor and conscience,” calling its inaction a “shameful disgrace.”

The resistance leader also warned that the global Muslim nation’s silence and evasion of responsibility in the face of the outrage contributed to the regime’s impunity and further emboldened it towards escalating its atrocities.

Al-Houthi’s remarks came while the Israeli regime was using starvation as, what has been billed by human rights campaigners, as “a weapon of war” during its October 2023-present war of genocide against the coastal sliver.

As cases in point, he cited the regime’s totally eliminating entry of direly-needed humanitarian aid into the territory, and, instead, setting up so-called aid distribution posts, where swarming hungry Palestinians would regularly be targeted with deadly fire.

The outposts were rather “death traps” serving the machinery of genocide, he said.

The resistance leader also noted how the starvation-fueled genocide was receiving unprecedented American military, political, and intelligence support.

‘Entire Muslim world at risk’

The official additionally cautioned about the threats that faced the global Muslim community as a result of the US-backed Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

“The Palestinian people are part of us, and their suffering is that of the entire Ummah (Muslim Nation),” al-Houthi said.

The threats facing the Palestinians were, accordingly, also faced by the entire Muslim world.

“The US-Israeli threat is a danger to all.”

‘Yemen stands apart’

In contrast to the deafening silence of others, al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s unyielding commitment to the Palestinian cause of liberation from Israeli occupation and aggression, regardless of the cost.

The official was referring to hundreds of strikes that Yemen’s Armed Forces have been carrying out against sensitive Israeli targets and vessels heading towards the occupied Palestinian territories in solidarity with the war-hit Gazans.

“Our position in supporting the Palestinian people and confronting American and Israeli tyranny remains unchanged,” he asserted.

He cited the Yemeni people’s tireless mobilization, despite enduring two rounds of intense military aggression by the Israeli regime, the US, and Britain aimed at trying to stop its pro-Palestinian operations.

“We are confident in victory,” said the official, who also vowed Sana’a’s resolve to withstand the blockades and economic warfare that were simultaneously being imposed on it to supposedly cause it to stop the strikes.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Yemeni leader stated that his country’s resistance was not confined to the battlefield.

He exposed a parallel front, namely a psychological and propaganda war, designed to distort Sana’a’s priorities and destabilize its morale.

..................

End/ 257