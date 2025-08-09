  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Settlers cut down over 100 grapevines east of Yatta

9 August 2025 - 13:58
News ID: 1715656
Source: Palestine Media
Settlers cut down over 100 grapevines east of Yatta

Israeli settlers cut down more than 100 grapevines east of the town of Yatta, south of al-Khalil in the southern occupied West Bank, on Friday.

Ahlulbayt News Agency: Israeli settlers cut down more than 100 grapevines east of the town of Yatta, south of al-Khalil in the southern occupied West Bank, on Friday.

Media activist Osama Makhamra said that settlers destroyed over 100 grapevines planted across four dunums of land, owned by citizen Nabil Al-Nawaj’a in the Ashkara area southeast of Yatta.

Settlers have intensified their attacks against residents and their property in Masafer Yatta, aiming to forcibly displace them from their land in favor of settlement expansion.

/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha