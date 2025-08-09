Settlers cut down over 100 grapevines east of Yatta

Ahlulbayt News Agency: Israeli settlers cut down more than 100 grapevines east of the town of Yatta, south of al-Khalil in the southern occupied West Bank, on Friday.

Media activist Osama Makhamra said that settlers destroyed over 100 grapevines planted across four dunums of land, owned by citizen Nabil Al-Nawaj’a in the Ashkara area southeast of Yatta.

Settlers have intensified their attacks against residents and their property in Masafer Yatta, aiming to forcibly displace them from their land in favor of settlement expansion.



/129