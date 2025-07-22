  1. Home
Death toll in Gaza surpasses 59,000 as Israeli assault continues, Health Ministry reports

22 July 2025 - 08:05
News ID: 1710354
Source: IRNA
AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 59,029 as the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the besieged enclave continues unabated, authorities reported on Monday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 134 more people were killed and 1,155 others injured in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

According to the report, 8,196 people have been killed and 30,094 others injured since March 18, when Israel resumed its military assault in violation of a ceasefire.

The ministry also stated that a total of 142,135 people have been injured in Israeli attacks since the war began on October 7, 2023.

