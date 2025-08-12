Sunni cleric condemns efforts to disarm resistance axis

AhlulBayt News Agency: A member of the Sunni Clergy Council in Iran’s Urmia city waned against the global arrogance’s plots to take control of the Middle East from the Islamic countries by disarming all the axes of Islamic resistance in the region.

Mohammad Rauf Khashmani,condemned the resolution to disarm Hezbollah in Lebanon and stated: "Undoubtedly, this is an evil plan by the enemies of Islam, especially some Jewish groups, who want to weaken the axis of resistance and resistance programs."



He noted,” Today, given the sinister plans of the world powers and given that America supports the usurper Israel, they are drawing up other sinister plans to disarm Hamas and the Lebanese resistance.



The member of the Urmia Sunni Clergy Council continued: "They want to dominate the Middle East weaken it by disarming all Islamic resistance in the region, and after this plan, they will move on to other plans."



He stated: "Without a doubt, these plans have been thwarted, and God Almighty will create a victory for Islam and Muslims so that they can neutralize the plans of the enemies."



