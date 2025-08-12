Plot to Disarm Hezbollah Harms Resistance Axis - Sunni Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Mamad Kalshi-Nejad, while expressing condolences on the 40th day after the martyrdom of the martyrs of the 12-day imposed war, said: Currently, the situation in West Asia is such that, unfortunately, due to the silence of international forums and Islamic countries in the face of atrocities, brutal actions, and the merciless killing by the usurping Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, the arrogance of global arrogance, especially Israel, has increased.



He added: In recent days, a law was passed in Lebanon that mandates Hezbollah be disarmed. While condemning this conspiracy and emphasizing the need to stand against the crimes of the Zionist regime, undoubtedly, this legislation harms Islam, Muslims, the resistance axis, and violates human rights in neighboring countries, aligning with the cruel policies of the enemies.



The Friday Imam of the Sunni community of Urmia further stated: Instead of Islamic governments strengthening the resistance axis to support the oppressed people of Gaza and prevent the merciless killing by the hateful Zionist regime, unfortunately, in many cases, they act in parallel with the malicious ideas and sinister plots of the Zionist regime in the region.



/129