The Islamic Seminary Management Center (ISMC) has urged avoiding divisive stances that could serve the goals of enemies, at a time when adversaries are seeking to undermine national unity in Iran.

The adversaries are pursuing hybrid warfare to create division and undermine national cohesion, the ISMC said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that adopting stances and expressing views, which “are close to enemies’ goals,” must be avoided.

The statement noted that certain stances and remarks made in recent days disregarded existing realities and hurt public sentiments by reviving past issues and questioning the fundamental principles of the Islamic Republic.

Citing historical experiences such as the 1953 U.S.-backed coup in Iran and Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, the ISMC urged that lessons be drawn from such events and called for restraint from adopting positions that align with enemy agendas.

In conclusion, the center underscored the importance of rational and prudent positions, along with adherence to the dignified policies of the Islamic Republic in the international arena.