Photos: Director of ABNA News Agency Meets with Reps of Supreme Leader for Hajj and Pilgrimage

"Hassan Sadraei Aref", the Director-in-Charge of ABNA News Agency, met with the "Seyed Abdul Fattah Nawab", the Representative of the Supreme Leader for Hajj and Pilgrimage. In this meeting, the Director of ABNA News Agency presented a report on the activities of this news agency in various fields and in various languages ​​to disseminate the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and provide information about the lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in the world.