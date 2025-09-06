Photos: Highlights of Closing Ceremony of 2nd Intl Media Event “We Are the Children of Hussain"

Beyond the tributes and speeches, the closing ceremony of the second international media event “We Are the Children of Hussain (AS)” in Qom turned into a vibrant scene filled with memorable moments. From photographers and journalists striving to capture every instant, to the joyful buzz and excitement of attendees during the unveiling of the photo book “A World in the Embrace of Hussain (AS)”, and the enthusiastic reception of the honorees — all these elements created a unique atmosphere and made the event truly unforgettable.