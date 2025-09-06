Photos: Honoring Winners the 2nd Intl Event “We Are the Children of Hussain” in Qom

Late Thursday morning, Shahrivar 13, 1404 [September 4, 2025], during the closing ceremony of the second international event “We Are the Children of Hussain (AS)” held at the Yavaran-e Hazrat Mahdi (AJ) Complex in Qom, the selected participants of the event were honored. They received certificates of appreciation and gifts in recognition of their contributions. Additionally, the photo book titled “A World in the Embrace of Hussein (AS)” was unveiled during the ceremony.