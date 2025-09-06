Photos: Closing Ceremony of Second International Media Event “We Are the Children of Hussain”

The closing ceremony of the second edition of the international media event “We Are the Children of Hussain (AS)” was held on Thursday, Shahrivar 13, 1404 [September 4, 2025], at the Yavaran-e Hazrat Mahdi (AJ) Complex in Qom. The event was attended by artists, photographers, and media professionals from nine countries. During the ceremony, emphasis was placed on applying the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) to lifestyle choices, the importance of resistance, social cohesion, and the role of media in globally representing Arbaeen.