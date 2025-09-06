Video: Closing Ceremony of 2nd Intl Media Event “We Are the Children of Hussain”

According to ABNA – AhlulBayt International News Agency – the closing ceremony of the second edition of the international media event “We Are the Children of Hussein (AS)” was held on the morning of Thursday, Shahrivar 13, 1404 [September 4, 2025], at the Yavaran-e Hazrat Mahdi (AJ) Complex in Qom. The event was attended by artists, photographers, and media professionals from nine countries. The ceremony emphasized the application of Imam Hussain’s (AS) teachings to lifestyle, the importance of resistance, social unity, and the role of media in globally portraying Arbaeen.