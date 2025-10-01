U.S.-Israeli war exposed Iran’s strength in science, technology: Vice President

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has said that the June U.S.-Israeli war against Iran acted as a “weighing scale” for the country’s scientific and technological capabilities, stressing that much of Iran’s progress in these fields has emerged under the pressure of sanctions.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the National Top Student Festival on Tuesday, Aref highlighted the role of knowledge and innovation in strengthening Iran’s resilience. “In the battles where we invested in science and technology, we had the upper hand. In areas where we faced difficulties, it was because of our neglect in these fields,” he noted.

According to IRNA, he praised the perseverance of Iranian scientists and elites, who have pursued innovation despite restrictions. “Although sanctions created challenges for us, they also brought achievements. The enemies know that the capacity of our people and leading scientists makes the verb ‘we can’ executable,” Aref said.

Calling on universities and professors to draw lessons from the recent conflict, Aref underscored the importance of embedding scientific advancement into national strategy. He cautioned that Iran’s adversaries do not observe international or moral norms, even under the current fragile truce.

“We must confront them with the only tool at our disposal: science and technology. With the efforts of our youth, elites, and professors, we can advance swiftly and compensate for our weaknesses,” the vice president concluded.

