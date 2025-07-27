Italian lawmaker exposes ammonium nitrate exports to israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Italian parliamentarian Angelo Bonelli directly accused his country’s government and several western states of complicity in what he described as war crimes and genocide committed by “israel” against the Palestinian people.

Speaking at the World Conference in Solidarity with Palestine, held in London on Saturday, Bonelli called the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the West Bank a moral and humanitarian test that must not be ignored.

Bonelli strongly condemned what he saw as blatant double standards from the west, criticizing its swift action against Russia’s breach of international law while ignoring—or even attacking—voices expressing solidarity with Palestinian victims of civilian massacres.

He further revealed that the Italian government has repeatedly rejected parliamentary proposals from the opposition to cancel military deals with “israel” and formally recognize the state of Palestine. He criticized Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s defense of such agreements as “dialogue,” questioning the use of arms exports as a means of understanding.

In a serious disclosure, Bonelli referenced findings from an independent investigation in Italy, showing that the government exported six tons of ammonium nitrate—a substance primarily used in explosive manufacturing—to “israel” between November 2023 and March 2025.

Bonelli shared a moving account of visiting a Palestinian hospital in Cairo, where he met a child from Gaza who lost his leg to Israeli shelling. The scene left him feeling helpless amid the humanitarian catastrophe.

He also spoke of his visit to the West Bank, highlighting violence from settlements and forced home demolitions aimed at expelling Palestinians and enforcing a system of dispossession.

Bonelli warned that these events threaten the credibility of international institutions, pointing to criticism of a UN rapporteur who spoke out about genocide. He said the global system is being reshaped by military power, leading to more war and poverty.

He concluded with a call for backing a free Palestine and establishing a worldwide alliance grounded in human solidarity.

