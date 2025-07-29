Gaza needs 600 aid truckloads daily, 250,000 baby milk cans monthly

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) has affirmed that the Gaza Strip requires at least 600 aid trucks per day to meet the basic needs of the population.

The essential supplies Gazans need include food items and medical aid, in addition to 250,000 baby formula cans monthly to save the lives of infants who have become direct victims of hunger and malnutrition, according to GMO on Sunday.

“The reported intention to allow in dozens of aid trucks cannot be an actual solution to the crisis [in the Gaza Strip], but rather a limited step that falls far short of addressing the scale of the needs or preventing the worsening famine that continues to threaten more lives, especially in northern Gaza,” GMO said.

“The radical and sole solution lies in immediately opening the crossings with preconditions, breaking the siege entirely, and ensuring a permanent and regular flow of relief aid, infant milk and fuel — rather than relying on temporary or partial solutions that have proven ineffective in containing the disaster,” GMO added.



